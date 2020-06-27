All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2338 N Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2338 N Monroe St
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

2338 N Monroe St

2338 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2338 North Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mondawmin

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
•- Walking distance to Public Transportation, Education, Retail and Recreation –
•- Three Bedrooms with closets –
•- Two Renovated Bath –
•- Recently Renovated kitchen with new cabinets –
•- Central AC - •- Central Heat –
•- Stainless Steel Refrigerator (NEW) –
•- The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore –
•- Water, Sewer, and Trash Pickup are included in the utility fee –
•- On-site laundry facilities hookups –
•- Very easy access to/from the expressway –
•- The house is not furnished. –
•- Pre-K to College –
•- Active Churches –
•- Dedicated Neighborhood Associations –
***************************************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 N Monroe St have any available units?
2338 N Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 N Monroe St have?
Some of 2338 N Monroe St's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 N Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2338 N Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 N Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2338 N Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2338 N Monroe St offer parking?
No, 2338 N Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 2338 N Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 N Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 N Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2338 N Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2338 N Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2338 N Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 N Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 N Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland