Baltimore, MD
233 ALBEMARLE STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:49 AM

233 ALBEMARLE STREET

233 Albemarle Street · (410) 525-5435
Location

233 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2210 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
game room
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 bedroom home, located in Little Italy. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out living room and dining room. Galley kitchen with lots of natural sun light. Finished basement, can be used as a family room, game room, office or a 5th bedroom. 4 over-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor. Private outdoor courtyard is great for entertaining. Home is located within blocks of great dining , shopping, movies, whole foods, and close to all major highways. 1.3 to Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1.3 University of Maryland Medical Center. Walking distance to Inner Harbor, Harbor East, and Fells Point. Don't miss out on city living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET have any available units?
233 ALBEMARLE STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET have?
Some of 233 ALBEMARLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 ALBEMARLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
233 ALBEMARLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 ALBEMARLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 233 ALBEMARLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET offer parking?
No, 233 ALBEMARLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 ALBEMARLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET have a pool?
No, 233 ALBEMARLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 233 ALBEMARLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 233 ALBEMARLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 ALBEMARLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
