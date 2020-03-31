233 ALBEMARLE STREET

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home, located in Little Italy. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out living room and dining room. Galley kitchen with lots of natural sun light. Finished basement, can be used as a family room, game room, office or a 5th bedroom. 4 over-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor. Private outdoor courtyard is great for entertaining. Home is located within blocks of great dining , shopping, movies, whole foods, and close to all major highways. 1.3 to Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1.3 University of Maryland Medical Center. Walking distance to Inner Harbor, Harbor East, and Fells Point. Don't miss out on city living at it's best!