Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

2315 BOSTON STREET

2315 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning townhouse for lease located in Canton's prestigious North Shore waterfront community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features a 2 car garage, 9-foot ceilings, open living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors through-out, expansive Kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. The entry level boasts a guest bedroom/office with full bath. Conveniently located to Fells Point, Canton Square, and Harbor East. Walk to restaurants, bars and the waterfront promenade. Minutes to I-95 and I-895.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 BOSTON STREET have any available units?
2315 BOSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 BOSTON STREET have?
Some of 2315 BOSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 BOSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2315 BOSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 BOSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2315 BOSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2315 BOSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2315 BOSTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2315 BOSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 BOSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 BOSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2315 BOSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2315 BOSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2315 BOSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 BOSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 BOSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

