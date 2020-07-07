2315 BOSTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning townhouse for lease located in Canton's prestigious North Shore waterfront community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features a 2 car garage, 9-foot ceilings, open living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors through-out, expansive Kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. The entry level boasts a guest bedroom/office with full bath. Conveniently located to Fells Point, Canton Square, and Harbor East. Walk to restaurants, bars and the waterfront promenade. Minutes to I-95 and I-895.