2315 BOSTON STREET

Amenities
Stunning townhouse for lease located in Canton's prestigious North Shore waterfront community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features a 2 car garage, 9-foot ceilings, open living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors through-out, expansive Kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. The entry level boasts a guest bedroom/office with full bath. Conveniently located to Fells Point, Canton Square, and Harbor East. Walk to restaurants, bars and the waterfront promenade. Minutes to I-95 and I-895.