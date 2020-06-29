All apartments in Baltimore
228 N MADEIRA STREET
228 N MADEIRA STREET

228 North Madeira Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 North Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has recently been renovated and so has every other home on this block! This is a great opportunity to live a great home in the Butcher's Hill neighborhood. This home is near Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital. This home has new floors, a new kitchen with new appliances. The first level has ample space for a separate living room and dining room. The washer and dryer are easy to access in the basement. The second level features 3 bedrooms and a brand new full bathroom. What are you waiting for?! Schedule a viewing now, before it's too late!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET have any available units?
228 N MADEIRA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 228 N MADEIRA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
228 N MADEIRA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 N MADEIRA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 228 N MADEIRA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET offer parking?
No, 228 N MADEIRA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 N MADEIRA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET have a pool?
No, 228 N MADEIRA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET have accessible units?
No, 228 N MADEIRA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 N MADEIRA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 N MADEIRA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 N MADEIRA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
