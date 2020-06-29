228 N MADEIRA STREET

Amenities

This home has recently been renovated and so has every other home on this block! This is a great opportunity to live a great home in the Butcher's Hill neighborhood. This home is near Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital. This home has new floors, a new kitchen with new appliances. The first level has ample space for a separate living room and dining room. The washer and dryer are easy to access in the basement. The second level features 3 bedrooms and a brand new full bathroom. What are you waiting for?! Schedule a viewing now, before it's too late!!