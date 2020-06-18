All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:04 PM

226 E 39TH STREET

226 East 39th Street · (410) 224-2200
Location

226 East 39th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Guilford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3615 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED. Beautiful brick colonial in historic Guilford built on a large end lot at the corner of Juniper and 39th Street. This home graciously welcomes you with a stunning front entrance and foyer. Fully updated, modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom, en-suite, and spacious walk in closet. This home boasts beautiful attention to detail with crown molding, a wood burning fireplace, and custom built-ins. A large private backyard, garden patio, and detached two car garage compliment the charming interior. Newly installed security system and boiler. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 E 39TH STREET have any available units?
226 E 39TH STREET has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 E 39TH STREET have?
Some of 226 E 39TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 E 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
226 E 39TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 E 39TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 226 E 39TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 226 E 39TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 226 E 39TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 226 E 39TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 E 39TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 E 39TH STREET have a pool?
No, 226 E 39TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 226 E 39TH STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 226 E 39TH STREET has accessible units.
Does 226 E 39TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 E 39TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
