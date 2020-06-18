All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:51 PM

2235 E PRATT

2235 E Pratt St · (301) 230-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2235 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Beautiful Park Front Renovation with 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Butchers Hill with Rooftop Deck, Across street from historic Pagoda. Enjoy park views from every room in the home. Home includes hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, washer/dryer, rooftop deck with interior entrance with new wet bar and stunning views of the city and two off-street parking spaces. Free bicycle storage racks. Two parking spaces are available at $100/mo for each space. Additional storage available for rent if needed. Contact Phone/Txt: 240-899-4117, Michael Hagan for questions. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 E PRATT have any available units?
2235 E PRATT has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 E PRATT have?
Some of 2235 E PRATT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 E PRATT currently offering any rent specials?
2235 E PRATT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 E PRATT pet-friendly?
No, 2235 E PRATT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2235 E PRATT offer parking?
Yes, 2235 E PRATT does offer parking.
Does 2235 E PRATT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 E PRATT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 E PRATT have a pool?
No, 2235 E PRATT does not have a pool.
Does 2235 E PRATT have accessible units?
No, 2235 E PRATT does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 E PRATT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 E PRATT has units with dishwashers.
