2235 E PRATT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage

Beautiful Park Front Renovation with 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Butchers Hill with Rooftop Deck, Across street from historic Pagoda. Enjoy park views from every room in the home. Home includes hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, washer/dryer, rooftop deck with interior entrance with new wet bar and stunning views of the city and two off-street parking spaces. Free bicycle storage racks. Two parking spaces are available at $100/mo for each space. Additional storage available for rent if needed. Contact Phone/Txt: 240-899-4117, Michael Hagan for questions. Thank you.