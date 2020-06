Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY APARTMENT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO CANTON, FELLS POINT, INNER HARBOR, PATTERSON PARK AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION! FEATURES INCLUDE 2 DECKS, ONE OFF THE KITCHEN AND ONE OFF THE REAR BEDROOM W/A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE HARBOR! HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT THE MAIN LEVEL! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE! $55.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR EACH ADULT 18 AND OLDER!!