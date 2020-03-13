All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2213 E BALTIMORE STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:15 AM

2213 E BALTIMORE STREET

2213 East Baltimore Street · (800) 383-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2213 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Truly unique home in a prime Butcher's Hill location, just a half block in from Patterson Park. Ready for a June 15th move in, this home features one of the largest backyards you'll see in the area. The open concept main level with hardwood floors and exposed brick walls allows for the kitchen and living room to be enjoyed at the same time. On each of the upper levels there is one bedroom, office space, and a bathroom. Washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. Minimum requirements for rent are 650+ credit scores and a household income of $76,000+. Application fee is $40 per adult. Dogs (sorry no cats) allowed with $500 additional deposit and $300 cleaning fee. One year lease minimum, landlord pays for trash and recycling, tenant responsible for all other utilities.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
2213 E BALTIMORE STREET has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2213 E BALTIMORE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2213 E BALTIMORE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity