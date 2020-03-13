2213 E BALTIMORE STREET

Amenities

Truly unique home in a prime Butcher's Hill location, just a half block in from Patterson Park. Ready for a June 15th move in, this home features one of the largest backyards you'll see in the area. The open concept main level with hardwood floors and exposed brick walls allows for the kitchen and living room to be enjoyed at the same time. On each of the upper levels there is one bedroom, office space, and a bathroom. Washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. Minimum requirements for rent are 650+ credit scores and a household income of $76,000+. Application fee is $40 per adult. Dogs (sorry no cats) allowed with $500 additional deposit and $300 cleaning fee. One year lease minimum, landlord pays for trash and recycling, tenant responsible for all other utilities.~