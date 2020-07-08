All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405

221 Ridgemede Rd · No Longer Available
Location

221 Ridgemede Rd, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful. Unique and full of character in Sought-after neighborhood (Tuscany/Canterbury) near John Hopkins. Great closet space. Secure building. Garage parking. Laundry in building.
Beautiful. Unique and full of character in Sought-after neighborhood (Tuscany/Canterbury) near John Hopkins. Great closet space. Secure building. Garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have any available units?
221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have?
Some of 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 currently offering any rent specials?
221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 pet-friendly?
No, 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 offer parking?
Yes, 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 offers parking.
Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have a pool?
No, 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 does not have a pool.
Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have accessible units?
No, 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 has units with dishwashers.

