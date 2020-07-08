Beautiful. Unique and full of character in Sought-after neighborhood (Tuscany/Canterbury) near John Hopkins. Great closet space. Secure building. Garage parking. Laundry in building. Beautiful. Unique and full of character in Sought-after neighborhood (Tuscany/Canterbury) near John Hopkins. Great closet space. Secure building. Garage parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have any available units?
221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 have?
Some of 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 currently offering any rent specials?
221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.