221 RIDGEMEDE RD #405

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful. Unique and full of character in Sought-after neighborhood (Tuscany/Canterbury) near John Hopkins. Great closet space. Secure building. Garage parking. Laundry in building.

Beautiful. Unique and full of character in Sought-after neighborhood (Tuscany/Canterbury) near John Hopkins. Great closet space. Secure building. Garage parking.