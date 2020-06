Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Check it out check it out

for rent $4000

for sale $1,250.000



John Stockton Licensed Realtor



Ron Howard & Associates with RE/MAX Preferred

Direct: 410.660.0013

Office: 443.573.9222

Fax: 410.510.1338



1909 thames st baltimore, md 21231



use sabrina as referral code or call sabrina at 443-894-5596



rental qualifications

must net 3x the monthly rent

anyone 18 years and older must fill out application

mush be able to get bg&e

must been on job for a year and have a good rental history

no evictions or criminal in the last 5 years



(RLNE5795289)