Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1

213 East Mount Royal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 Available 10/01/19 Renovated Loft Style One Bedroom in Historic Mt Vernon - Unique Floor plan on this large one bedroom. Enter into a oversized living area with 2 story ceilings amazing windows that just pour light into this space. Upstairs in the loft you will find a master suite with a full modern bath, large closets. Downstairs is a beautiful NEW kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry space, stackable laundry, and a powder room for guests. Beautiful wood floors thru out, Ceiling fans and CAC for tenants comfort. Pets Allowed with a $500 NON Refundable Deposit. Ready to Move In Access to a community garden and patio. Street parking. Close to Downtown Baltimore, Inner Harbor and the Train Station.

24 to 48 Hour Notice Required. AVAILABLE Oct 1, 2019 Reserve Early!!

(RLNE3514945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 have any available units?
213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 have?
Some of 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 offer parking?
No, 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 have a pool?
No, 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 have accessible units?
No, 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
