Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

213 E. Mount Royal Ave. #1 Available 10/01/19 Renovated Loft Style One Bedroom in Historic Mt Vernon - Unique Floor plan on this large one bedroom. Enter into a oversized living area with 2 story ceilings amazing windows that just pour light into this space. Upstairs in the loft you will find a master suite with a full modern bath, large closets. Downstairs is a beautiful NEW kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry space, stackable laundry, and a powder room for guests. Beautiful wood floors thru out, Ceiling fans and CAC for tenants comfort. Pets Allowed with a $500 NON Refundable Deposit. Ready to Move In Access to a community garden and patio. Street parking. Close to Downtown Baltimore, Inner Harbor and the Train Station.



24 to 48 Hour Notice Required. AVAILABLE Oct 1, 2019 Reserve Early!!



