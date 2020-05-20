All apartments in Baltimore
2017 E 31ST STREET

2017 East 31st Street · (410) 963-4926
Location

2017 East 31st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Montebello

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2976 sqft

Amenities

The ultimate mix of landmark charm and modern amenities awaits you in this five bedroom, two and a half bath home. Amenities include gleaming hardwood floors, exposed brick, recessed lighting, crown molding, original built-ins, granite counters, tiled kitchen back splash, and 42" cabinets. Enjoy cookouts in your fenced back yard along two grills for your use. Relax on the covered front porch. Water and Sewer is included in the rent. Must use listing brokers application. Make your appointment today and all this can be yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 E 31ST STREET have any available units?
2017 E 31ST STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 E 31ST STREET have?
Some of 2017 E 31ST STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 E 31ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2017 E 31ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 E 31ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2017 E 31ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2017 E 31ST STREET offer parking?
No, 2017 E 31ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2017 E 31ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 E 31ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 E 31ST STREET have a pool?
No, 2017 E 31ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2017 E 31ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 2017 E 31ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 E 31ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 E 31ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
