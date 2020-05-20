2017 E 31ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

The ultimate mix of landmark charm and modern amenities awaits you in this five bedroom, two and a half bath home. Amenities include gleaming hardwood floors, exposed brick, recessed lighting, crown molding, original built-ins, granite counters, tiled kitchen back splash, and 42" cabinets. Enjoy cookouts in your fenced back yard along two grills for your use. Relax on the covered front porch. Water and Sewer is included in the rent. Must use listing brokers application. Make your appointment today and all this can be yours.