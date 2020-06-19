20 N Collington St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse - This massive 3 bedroom townhouse is located right down down the street from iconic Patterson Park. Hardwood flooring through the entire house except the kitchen which features unique flooring of it's own. The newly renovated kitchen features quarts counter tops, accents of blue in the lower cabinets, stainless steal appliances, and all the storage space you could ask for. Appliances include fridge, microwave, gas stove, oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit with an unfinished basement for extra storage. This 3 story home (not including the basement) has 3 huge bedrooms each filled with natural light, plenty of closet space, and a ceiling fan. There is also a closed in patio area. This beautiful home is available now but we expect it to fill soon. Pet friendly!



(RLNE5764494)