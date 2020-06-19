All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

20 N Collington St

20 North Collington Avenue · (443) 451-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 North Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 N Collington St · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse - This massive 3 bedroom townhouse is located right down down the street from iconic Patterson Park. Hardwood flooring through the entire house except the kitchen which features unique flooring of it's own. The newly renovated kitchen features quarts counter tops, accents of blue in the lower cabinets, stainless steal appliances, and all the storage space you could ask for. Appliances include fridge, microwave, gas stove, oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit with an unfinished basement for extra storage. This 3 story home (not including the basement) has 3 huge bedrooms each filled with natural light, plenty of closet space, and a ceiling fan. There is also a closed in patio area. This beautiful home is available now but we expect it to fill soon. Pet friendly!

(RLNE5764494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N Collington St have any available units?
20 N Collington St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N Collington St have?
Some of 20 N Collington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N Collington St currently offering any rent specials?
20 N Collington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N Collington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 N Collington St is pet friendly.
Does 20 N Collington St offer parking?
No, 20 N Collington St does not offer parking.
Does 20 N Collington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 N Collington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N Collington St have a pool?
No, 20 N Collington St does not have a pool.
Does 20 N Collington St have accessible units?
No, 20 N Collington St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N Collington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 N Collington St has units with dishwashers.
