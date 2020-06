Amenities

parking recently renovated

Top Level Only! Access apartment from the stairway at the side of the house. This is a completely remodeled, three bedroom one bath APARTMENT in the second floor of a 100 year old colonial. Minutes from Walmart, Home Depot, and I-695/95, and walking distance from the Royal Farm on Washington Boulevard! Owner has updated EVERYTHING, and you can't beat the price!!