1907 ALICEANNA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A RECENT AND ATTRACTIVELY RENOVATED 2 LEVEL, SECOND FLOOR, APARTMENT FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 AND 1/2 BATHROOMS, LOCATED IN A 2 UNIT BUILDING. THE SECOND FLOOR OFFERS AN INVITING OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A HIGH GRADE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS , STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WITH KITCHEN SEATING AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. THE 2 BEDROOMS ARE SITUATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR AND ARE SEPERATED BY A SHARED FULL BATHROOM. PLEASE NOTE NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN THE HISTORIC SEAPORT OF FELLS POINT AND JUST A BLOCK FROM THE WATERFRONT. CLOSE TO THE JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL COMPLEX WHICH CAN BE REACHED VIA THE JOHNS HOPKINS SHUTTLE SERVICE.