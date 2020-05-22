All apartments in Baltimore
1831 E LOMBARD STREET

1831 East Lombard Street
Location

1831 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Utilities included! Walk to Patterson, Fells Point and Hopkins! Fully-furnished, large 3BR/2.5 bath home available now. This newly painted and appointed, rehabbed home is fully furnished and supplied with spacious granite kitchen, central air (two separate units), back patio perfect for grilling outside and an awesome roof top deck. Third floor offers expansive suite with additional living room, separate bathroom and direct access to the roof top deck. Laundry is also conveniently on the second floor. Location is perfect for walking to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus, Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Many previous tenants have been medical/nursing/public health students. Owner received her masters and doctorate at JHSPH and there is a very responsive handyman always available. Live on the same block as the acclaimed restaurant Water for Chocolate and across the street from the newly opened Ministry of Brewing. Location is also terrific for a walk/run through Patterson Park or a stroll to the bars and restaurants of Fells Point. Short uber/taxi ride to Canton or downtown.This is a terrific opportunity to live in a beautiful home, fully furnished with gas, electric and water included!Please reach out with any further questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
1831 E LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 1831 E LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 E LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1831 E LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 E LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1831 E LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1831 E LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 E LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1831 E LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1831 E LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 E LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 E LOMBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.

