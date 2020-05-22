1831 E LOMBARD STREET

Amenities

Utilities included! Walk to Patterson, Fells Point and Hopkins! Fully-furnished, large 3BR/2.5 bath home available now. This newly painted and appointed, rehabbed home is fully furnished and supplied with spacious granite kitchen, central air (two separate units), back patio perfect for grilling outside and an awesome roof top deck. Third floor offers expansive suite with additional living room, separate bathroom and direct access to the roof top deck. Laundry is also conveniently on the second floor. Location is perfect for walking to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus, Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Many previous tenants have been medical/nursing/public health students. Owner received her masters and doctorate at JHSPH and there is a very responsive handyman always available. Live on the same block as the acclaimed restaurant Water for Chocolate and across the street from the newly opened Ministry of Brewing. Location is also terrific for a walk/run through Patterson Park or a stroll to the bars and restaurants of Fells Point. Short uber/taxi ride to Canton or downtown.This is a terrific opportunity to live in a beautiful home, fully furnished with gas, electric and water included!Please reach out with any further questions.