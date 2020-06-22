All apartments in Baltimore
1826 Lombard St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 Lombard St

1826 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1826 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
West Pratt

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT
$1,900 /mo
BED / BATH
3 bd / 1.5 ba

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom in Butchers Hill. This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse comes with grill, table with chairs in backyard, amazing closet space and, is located right in the Butchers Hill area. Available NOW. $1900.00 monthly + utilities. FIRST MONTH HALF PRICE.

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse
2,200 Sq. feet
Street Parking
Decorative Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Full-size Washer and Dryer

Welcome Home!
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,900
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,900
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Lombard St have any available units?
1826 Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Lombard St have?
Some of 1826 Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Lombard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 1826 Lombard St offer parking?
No, 1826 Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1826 Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1826 Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Lombard St does not have units with dishwashers.
