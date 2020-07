Amenities

Big, classically renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This 2nd floor unit includes the 3rd fl, as well. Tons of space. Huge rooms with original hardwood floors. Includes walk - through room that could be 4th bedroom or living room. Big Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Ceramic tile bath. Washer and Dryer included in 3rd fl. laundry room. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to transportation , shopping, dining and downtown Baltimore