Nice 2BD/1 BA row home in Upper Fells Point. This beautiful home comes with Central Air, Hardwood floors, and a Gas Fireplace. The home also has a washer/dryer in the laundry area, a storage shed for storage, a deck, etc. This home is a must see! Utilities not included with rent. It is available now!Super convenient to Fells Point shopping & restaurants, JHU Medical campus, and the ever-beautiful Patterson Park