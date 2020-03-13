1811 Bolton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bolton Hill 1 BD + Den APT



Perfect for MICA/UB/JHU/Coppin students, teachers, artists and more.



-1 bedroom + Den

-1 full bathroom

-Private Staircase

-Cathedral ceilings

-Exposed Brick

-Refinished Hardwood floors

-NEW Tile floors

-Ceiling fan

-Gas Stove

-Refrigerator

-TONS of storage

-Permit Parking (permits obtained thru Baltimore City Parking Authority)

-Small pets accepted on a case-by-case basis (additional deposit/fees required)

-No on-site washer/dryer



This apartment is within walking distance to MICA, UB, The Lyric, MD Zoo, Druid Hill Park, Walter’s Art Museum, Barnes & Noble, multiple bus lines, light rail stations, Penn Station, grocery stores, Rite Aid, cafes, laundry facilities and more!



All showings are by appointment ONLY. Showings are Mon-Fri & select Saturday’s.



Please call/text Melisa at, 443-582-8118 to schedule a showing!