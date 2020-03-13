All apartments in Baltimore
1811 Bolton St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:13 AM

1811 Bolton St

1811 Bolton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bolton Hill 1 BD + Den APT

Perfect for MICA/UB/JHU/Coppin students, teachers, artists and more.

-1 bedroom + Den
-1 full bathroom
-Private Staircase
-Cathedral ceilings
-Exposed Brick
-Refinished Hardwood floors
-NEW Tile floors
-Ceiling fan
-Gas Stove
-Refrigerator
-TONS of storage
-Permit Parking (permits obtained thru Baltimore City Parking Authority)
-Small pets accepted on a case-by-case basis (additional deposit/fees required)
-No on-site washer/dryer

This apartment is within walking distance to MICA, UB, The Lyric, MD Zoo, Druid Hill Park, Walter’s Art Museum, Barnes & Noble, multiple bus lines, light rail stations, Penn Station, grocery stores, Rite Aid, cafes, laundry facilities and more!

All showings are by appointment ONLY. Showings are Mon-Fri & select Saturday’s.

Please call/text Melisa at, 443-582-8118 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

