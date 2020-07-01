1747 CLARKSON ST

Amenities

Spacious, 4-story home with driveway and street parking in Historic Federal Hill, within walking distance to shopping, parks, restaurants, located in the heart of city nightlife. Urban ambiance with brick wall in living room, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, energy-saving SS appliances, white cabinets, granite center island and countertops, trending backsplash, wall, staircase colors, and amenities throughout. French doors on the 3rd floor open to a cozy rooftop deck with built-in seating to enjoy striking city views and colorful skyline. Three master bedrooms, each with private bathroom and laundry room with front-load washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Central HVAC. Exquisite and perfect for entertaining or spending quiet evenings at home. Wake up and feel the pleasure of living in a lovely home with good vibes!