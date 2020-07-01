All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1747 CLARKSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1747 CLARKSON ST
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

1747 CLARKSON ST

1747 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1747 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious, 4-story home with driveway and street parking in Historic Federal Hill, within walking distance to shopping, parks, restaurants, located in the heart of city nightlife. Urban ambiance with brick wall in living room, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, energy-saving SS appliances, white cabinets, granite center island and countertops, trending backsplash, wall, staircase colors, and amenities throughout. French doors on the 3rd floor open to a cozy rooftop deck with built-in seating to enjoy striking city views and colorful skyline. Three master bedrooms, each with private bathroom and laundry room with front-load washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Central HVAC. Exquisite and perfect for entertaining or spending quiet evenings at home. Wake up and feel the pleasure of living in a lovely home with good vibes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 CLARKSON ST have any available units?
1747 CLARKSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 CLARKSON ST have?
Some of 1747 CLARKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 CLARKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1747 CLARKSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 CLARKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1747 CLARKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1747 CLARKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1747 CLARKSON ST offers parking.
Does 1747 CLARKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 CLARKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 CLARKSON ST have a pool?
No, 1747 CLARKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1747 CLARKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1747 CLARKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 CLARKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 CLARKSON ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland