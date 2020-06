Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and light filled end of group home with OFF STREET Parking for 2 cars in tandem. Enjoy brand new kitchen w/granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, & stainless appliances. Freshly painted, newly finished wood floors, and new carpet make moving in a cinch. A quick walk or bike to local hot spots, Port Covington, & Riverside Park. A great value in this price range and available for immediate move in! Open House on