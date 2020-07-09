1705 E.lombard St

All apartments in Baltimore
Location

1705 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath townhouse. First floor has a good size living room that has carpeting and a working fireplace. Second floor has a family/ dining room with hardwood floors. Lots of light, kitchen off the dining room with ceramic tile flooring. Stainless appliances. Gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, dish washer. Bar for stools, also space for a table. Third floor has 3 bedrooms, all are carpeted . Master bedroom with private bath. Huge jetted tub and separate shower. Forth floor is the party room with wet bar, and mini frig. This leads to a deck off the party room with a great view of Downtown. Basement has a forth bedroom with its own full bath. There is also a garage for 2 cars. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

