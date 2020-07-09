1705 E.lombard St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath townhouse. First floor has a good size living room that has carpeting and a working fireplace. Second floor has a family/ dining room with hardwood floors. Lots of light, kitchen off the dining room with ceramic tile flooring. Stainless appliances. Gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, dish washer. Bar for stools, also space for a table. Third floor has 3 bedrooms, all are carpeted . Master bedroom with private bath. Huge jetted tub and separate shower. Forth floor is the party room with wet bar, and mini frig. This leads to a deck off the party room with a great view of Downtown. Basement has a forth bedroom with its own full bath. There is also a garage for 2 cars. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.