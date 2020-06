Amenities

courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Harbor views from your front window, this apartment is located 1/2 block from the new Pendary Hotel, along the Fells Point waterfront. Up one flight of steps, off a hall. Laundry machines are available in the lower level. In your apt, the kitchen and living room are a combined space, with doors to the full bath and to the private bedroom. Tenants have access to a courtyard for entertaining.