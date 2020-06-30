All apartments in Baltimore
1701 LINDEN AVENUE

1701 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
NO RENT FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY! WALK TO MICA! Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment. Conveniently located on the corner of Linden Ave. and Wilson St. in historic BOLTON HILL. Walk to Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore, Maryland State Center and the Mount Royal Cultural Center. Newly renovated with great floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, separate living room and kitchen. New appliances. Oozing with original 1885 detail! Loads of natural sunlight. Plenty of street parking. Bike room, laundry room, trash room and recycling in basement. Heat and hot water included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
1701 LINDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 1701 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 LINDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1701 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1701 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1701 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 LINDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

