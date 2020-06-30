1701 LINDEN AVENUE

Amenities

NO RENT FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY! WALK TO MICA! Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment. Conveniently located on the corner of Linden Ave. and Wilson St. in historic BOLTON HILL. Walk to Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore, Maryland State Center and the Mount Royal Cultural Center. Newly renovated with great floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, separate living room and kitchen. New appliances. Oozing with original 1885 detail! Loads of natural sunlight. Plenty of street parking. Bike room, laundry room, trash room and recycling in basement. Heat and hot water included in rent!