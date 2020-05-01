All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:03 PM

1633 WEBSTER STREET

1633 Webster Street · (410) 918-9740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1633 Webster Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Great 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath rental. This house is close to everything yet on a quiet side street. One of the few with a covered brick front porch, enjoy an evening chatting it up with the neighbors. Includes 1-2 parking spaces. Fully finished basement with a bedroom and a full private bath and its own entrance, could be great for the roommate situation! Walk to all of Federal Hill and Locust Point, Grocery, Gym, Restaurants are one block away. Wood floors and stainless steel appliances, exposed brick! Priced right and available for an immediate move in. Property is also being listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
1633 WEBSTER STREET has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 1633 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1633 WEBSTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1633 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1633 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1633 WEBSTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 1633 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 WEBSTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 1633 WEBSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1633 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1633 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 WEBSTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
