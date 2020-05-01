1633 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Great 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath rental. This house is close to everything yet on a quiet side street. One of the few with a covered brick front porch, enjoy an evening chatting it up with the neighbors. Includes 1-2 parking spaces. Fully finished basement with a bedroom and a full private bath and its own entrance, could be great for the roommate situation! Walk to all of Federal Hill and Locust Point, Grocery, Gym, Restaurants are one block away. Wood floors and stainless steel appliances, exposed brick! Priced right and available for an immediate move in. Property is also being listed for sale.