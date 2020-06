Amenities

Exposed brick feature walls, updated appliances, recessed lighting, partially finished basement, walking distance to Inner Harbor and Federal Hill. Fenced in front patio, rear deck off kitchen. Gas burning fireplace in living room. 3rd finished room in basement can be used for storage or additional living space. Available for immediate occupancy!