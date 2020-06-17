1607 N Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Hot New Listing to Hit The Market!!!!! Come see this fully renovated row home located in Baltimore City in the Broadway East community. This 3 bed 3.5 bath unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout the open layout of the main level of the unit. 2 large windows sit at the front for much natural light! Plenty of flood lights keep the living and dining room areas well lit along with the cool breeze from the ceiling fans. Large open kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops bring out the beauty of this kitchen. As you make your way upstairs we have 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on this level. The back bedroom features a large walk in closet and carpeting throughout the bedroom. On the third level is where you find the elegant master bedroom with the huge master bathroom that leads to the back bedroom size walk in closet. Out back in the rear of the property you will find a large fenced in backyard for additional space if needed. Schedule a showing today to come see this beauty for yourself!!!