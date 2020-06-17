All apartments in Baltimore
1607 N Broadway
1607 N Broadway

1607 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1607 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hot New Listing to Hit The Market!!!!! Come see this fully renovated row home located in Baltimore City in the Broadway East community. This 3 bed 3.5 bath unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout the open layout of the main level of the unit. 2 large windows sit at the front for much natural light! Plenty of flood lights keep the living and dining room areas well lit along with the cool breeze from the ceiling fans. Large open kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops bring out the beauty of this kitchen. As you make your way upstairs we have 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on this level. The back bedroom features a large walk in closet and carpeting throughout the bedroom. On the third level is where you find the elegant master bedroom with the huge master bathroom that leads to the back bedroom size walk in closet. Out back in the rear of the property you will find a large fenced in backyard for additional space if needed. Schedule a showing today to come see this beauty for yourself!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 N Broadway have any available units?
1607 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 N Broadway have?
Some of 1607 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1607 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1607 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 1607 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1607 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 1607 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1607 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1607 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.

