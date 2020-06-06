All apartments in Baltimore
1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET

1606 Shakespeare Street · (443) 499-3839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1606 Shakespeare Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Charming and spacious 4 bedroom home in Fells Point. Available for sale ($399,900) and rent! Super close to the water and all that Fells Point has to offer. Main level features cozy living room with fireplace and built-ins, powder room and updated kitchen with brand new refrigerator. Kitchen opens to private courtyard perfect for summertime entertaining. Second level has 2 spacious bedrooms with a full bath. Third level is home to the 3rd and 4th bedrooms, a full bath and washer and dryer. Central air has been added, bedrooms floors have just been refinished and most of the house has been freshly painted. It's ready for you to move right in! Professionally manged rental. Pets on case by case basis. $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET have any available units?
1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET have?
Some of 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET offer parking?
No, 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET have a pool?
No, 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
