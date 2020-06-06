1606 SHAKESPEARE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Charming and spacious 4 bedroom home in Fells Point. Available for sale ($399,900) and rent! Super close to the water and all that Fells Point has to offer. Main level features cozy living room with fireplace and built-ins, powder room and updated kitchen with brand new refrigerator. Kitchen opens to private courtyard perfect for summertime entertaining. Second level has 2 spacious bedrooms with a full bath. Third level is home to the 3rd and 4th bedrooms, a full bath and washer and dryer. Central air has been added, bedrooms floors have just been refinished and most of the house has been freshly painted. It's ready for you to move right in! Professionally manged rental. Pets on case by case basis. $50 application fee.