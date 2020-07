1604 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 3BR/2.5 BA BRICK TH IN DESIRED FEDERAL HILL COMMUNITY w/ PARKING. EXCUSE LACK OF PHOTOS, OWNER IS MOVING SO SOME AREAS ARE NOT PHOTO READY. PAD FOR COMPACT TO SUBCOMPACT CAR. SITUATED ON TREE-LINED ST, GREAT SET UP FOR ROOMMATES WITH A MASTER SUITE & TWO OTHER BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON UPPER LEVEL. BASEMENT FULLY FINISHED FOR EXTRA LIVING SPACE / OFFICE, ETC. CLOSE TO RIVERSIDE PARK. WOOD FLS THROUGHOUT, LARGE KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND, SKYLIGHTS & FULL STAND-UP BASEMENT/SPACIOUS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN, STADIUMS, FITNESS CENTERS, U ARMOUR , FT MCHENRY, UNIVERSITIES, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, MUSEUMS, CIRCULATOR & MORE! A GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY WITH RESPONSIVE OWNER/PROPERTY MANAGER. $35 APP FEE PER APPLICANT, OWNER HAS THEIR OWN LEASE.