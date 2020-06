Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Fantastic 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in North Baltimore



Property highlights:

- Newly renovated with hardwood floors and granite countertops

- Brand new plumbing, electrical and heating

- Plenty of space with huge living/dining room combo and spacious bedrooms

- Located nearby shopping, restaurants, golf course, and more

- Close proximity to I-83 for an easy commute

- Cats only.

- Vouchers welcome



Available today!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4758231)