Baltimore, MD
1551 Sheffield road
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:55 PM
1551 Sheffield road
1551 Sheffield Road
No Longer Available
1551 Sheffield Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome, hard wood floors, new kitchen, finished basement.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1551 Sheffield road have any available units?
1551 Sheffield road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1551 Sheffield road currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Sheffield road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Sheffield road pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Sheffield road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1551 Sheffield road offer parking?
No, 1551 Sheffield road does not offer parking.
Does 1551 Sheffield road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Sheffield road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Sheffield road have a pool?
No, 1551 Sheffield road does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Sheffield road have accessible units?
No, 1551 Sheffield road does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Sheffield road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Sheffield road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Sheffield road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 Sheffield road does not have units with air conditioning.
