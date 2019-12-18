Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1537 Shadyside Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1537 Shadyside Rd
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1537 Shadyside Rd
1537 Shadyside Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1537 Shadyside Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Loch Raven ( Section 8 Only )
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Huge Deck Off Of Kitchen
-Finished Basement With Half Bath
-Close to Restaurants and Shops
(RLNE4965000)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have any available units?
1537 Shadyside Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1537 Shadyside Rd have?
Some of 1537 Shadyside Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1537 Shadyside Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Shadyside Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Shadyside Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Shadyside Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd offer parking?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have a pool?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have accessible units?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland