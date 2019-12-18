All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1537 Shadyside Rd

1537 Shadyside Road · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Shadyside Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Loch Raven ( Section 8 Only )

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Huge Deck Off Of Kitchen
-Finished Basement With Half Bath
-Close to Restaurants and Shops

(RLNE4965000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have any available units?
1537 Shadyside Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Shadyside Rd have?
Some of 1537 Shadyside Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Shadyside Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Shadyside Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Shadyside Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Shadyside Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd offer parking?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have a pool?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have accessible units?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Shadyside Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Shadyside Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
