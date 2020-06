Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Open House Saturday 2-3pm. 3-4 Bedroom Federal Hill home. Prime location with TWO CAR PARKING. Plenty of room in this home with two living rooms. Two large bedrooms on second level, office or bedroom on main level, possible 4th bedroom in basement, and a large room on the top floor with access to the deck and a pellet stove. Hardwood floors, granite, and lots of nice features. Did we mention parking for two cars plus permitted parking on the street?