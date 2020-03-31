All apartments in Baltimore
1529 KENNEWICK ROAD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1529 KENNEWICK ROAD

1529 Kennewick Road · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Kennewick Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Looking to live near Morgan State University, Johns Hopkins University, Loch Raven VA Medical Center or Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School? Well look no further, this home is within close proximity to those locations. Larger than most traditional row homes. Floor plan boasts original hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, traditional layout, freshly painted, professionally cleaned and plenty of storage space. Immediate occupancy. Section 8 voucher participants welcomed to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD have any available units?
1529 KENNEWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD have?
Some of 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1529 KENNEWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD offer parking?
No, 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 KENNEWICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
