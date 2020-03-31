1529 KENNEWICK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Looking to live near Morgan State University, Johns Hopkins University, Loch Raven VA Medical Center or Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School? Well look no further, this home is within close proximity to those locations. Larger than most traditional row homes. Floor plan boasts original hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, traditional layout, freshly painted, professionally cleaned and plenty of storage space. Immediate occupancy. Section 8 voucher participants welcomed to apply.