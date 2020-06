Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful rental in the heart of Locust Point! Just a few blocks from Under Armour, water, park, McHenry Row. Large rooms,freshly painted,new roof, w/d, hardwoods,brand new CAC, brand new carpets, brand new kitchen floor! Sorry, no pets or smokers please. $35 non-refundable application fee per person. Must have good credit, good job, good rental history. Must use landlord's application and lease.