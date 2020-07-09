All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1513 BELT STREET
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

1513 BELT STREET

1513 Belt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable city home in Federal Hill. Walking distance to E Fort Avenue and all of the shopping and nightlife. Upper level has tons of natural light from the skylights and the oversized windows as well as new wall to wall carpet in hall and stairs. Main level has beautiful Hardwood Floor, Crown Molding, a Large Upgraded Kitchen with exposed brick and plenty of cabinet space. Deck off of the kitchen with a full sized awning to allow for extended use. Private Parking. Pets available "Case by Case". Large room off of the Master bedroom can be used as a Den, Office or Large Walk in Dressing Area. Finished basement with walk in Storage Closet with built in shelves. Utility Room has a Workbench, Storage space and a Half Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 BELT STREET have any available units?
1513 BELT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 BELT STREET have?
Some of 1513 BELT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 BELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1513 BELT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 BELT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 BELT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1513 BELT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1513 BELT STREET offers parking.
Does 1513 BELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 BELT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 BELT STREET have a pool?
No, 1513 BELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1513 BELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1513 BELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 BELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 BELT STREET has units with dishwashers.

