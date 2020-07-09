1513 BELT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable city home in Federal Hill. Walking distance to E Fort Avenue and all of the shopping and nightlife. Upper level has tons of natural light from the skylights and the oversized windows as well as new wall to wall carpet in hall and stairs. Main level has beautiful Hardwood Floor, Crown Molding, a Large Upgraded Kitchen with exposed brick and plenty of cabinet space. Deck off of the kitchen with a full sized awning to allow for extended use. Private Parking. Pets available "Case by Case". Large room off of the Master bedroom can be used as a Den, Office or Large Walk in Dressing Area. Finished basement with walk in Storage Closet with built in shelves. Utility Room has a Workbench, Storage space and a Half Bath.