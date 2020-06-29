All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

1510 LIGHT STREET

1510 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 925 square feet (approx) 1 BR unit for rent in this 4 unit building. This is the largest unit in the building. This unit features original hardwood floors recently refinished in LR, BR and den areas, original inoperable fireplace in BR with marble mantle, a large LR, a den off the BR with great closet space, 1 BA and a large eat-in kitchen with new flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Unit is freshly painted throughout. This unit does offer some great storage. This unit also offers access to the back alley through a back door in the kitchen. Ample street parking. There are also original hardwoods at entryway to building. This location is accessible to parks, Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor, I95, public transportation, Verizon Center, Camden Yards, M&T Bank stadium, U of Md, convention center and much more. There is also parking on the street. Unit has a securely locked front door that locks automatically upon closure. Landlord requires 4 current pay stubs, will verify employment, requests credit score from a credit reporting agency such as Experian or credit karma, prior landlord information for past year. Some minor upgrades are being done in the unit currently, but will be completed in about 4 weeks. LR area is set up with tools and flooring is being protected with coverings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1510 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1510 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1510 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1510 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1510 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1510 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

