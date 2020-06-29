1510 LIGHT STREET

Amenities

Amazing 925 square feet (approx) 1 BR unit for rent in this 4 unit building. This is the largest unit in the building. This unit features original hardwood floors recently refinished in LR, BR and den areas, original inoperable fireplace in BR with marble mantle, a large LR, a den off the BR with great closet space, 1 BA and a large eat-in kitchen with new flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Unit is freshly painted throughout. This unit does offer some great storage. This unit also offers access to the back alley through a back door in the kitchen. Ample street parking. There are also original hardwoods at entryway to building. This location is accessible to parks, Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor, I95, public transportation, Verizon Center, Camden Yards, M&T Bank stadium, U of Md, convention center and much more. There is also parking on the street. Unit has a securely locked front door that locks automatically upon closure. Landlord requires 4 current pay stubs, will verify employment, requests credit score from a credit reporting agency such as Experian or credit karma, prior landlord information for past year. Some minor upgrades are being done in the unit currently, but will be completed in about 4 weeks. LR area is set up with tools and flooring is being protected with coverings.