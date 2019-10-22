1435 BOLTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning furnished carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Come preview this light filled 2bd/1ba third floor walk-up apartment in historic Bolton Hill! The apartment has a separate entrance and is separately metered. The apartment has stunning views, professionally cleaned carpeting, great closet space, a washer/dryer in unit, and central air. Currently, the apartment is fully furnished by the landlord. The central location of this apartment makes commuting easy, access to local bars, restaurants, and other attractions a short walk away, and public transportation is readily available.