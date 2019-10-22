All apartments in Baltimore
1435 BOLTON STREET
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

1435 BOLTON STREET

1435 Bolton Street · (443) 660-9229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 4528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Come preview this light filled 2bd/1ba third floor walk-up apartment in historic Bolton Hill! The apartment has a separate entrance and is separately metered. The apartment has stunning views, professionally cleaned carpeting, great closet space, a washer/dryer in unit, and central air. Currently, the apartment is fully furnished by the landlord. The central location of this apartment makes commuting easy, access to local bars, restaurants, and other attractions a short walk away, and public transportation is readily available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 BOLTON STREET have any available units?
1435 BOLTON STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 BOLTON STREET have?
Some of 1435 BOLTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 BOLTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1435 BOLTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 BOLTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1435 BOLTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1435 BOLTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1435 BOLTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1435 BOLTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 BOLTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 BOLTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1435 BOLTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1435 BOLTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1435 BOLTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 BOLTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 BOLTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
