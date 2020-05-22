All apartments in Baltimore
142 N LINWOOD AVENUE
142 N LINWOOD AVENUE

142 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

142 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Price Improvement! Gorgeous updated home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished lower level with full bath and parking! Open site lines throughout the main level. Gleaming hardwoods main and upper levels. Endless granite counters perfect for preparing your holiday meals. Huge open spaces with soaring ceilings. Exposed brick wall complete with wall mounted television. Large living room opens to dining room space and enormous updated kitchen with counter space galore with stainless steel appliance suite. 2 upper level bedrooms with 2 updated bathrooms. Full bathroom, laundry and open space in the basement. Convenient off street parking pad. You don't want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
142 N LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
142 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

