142 N LINWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Price Improvement! Gorgeous updated home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished lower level with full bath and parking! Open site lines throughout the main level. Gleaming hardwoods main and upper levels. Endless granite counters perfect for preparing your holiday meals. Huge open spaces with soaring ceilings. Exposed brick wall complete with wall mounted television. Large living room opens to dining room space and enormous updated kitchen with counter space galore with stainless steel appliance suite. 2 upper level bedrooms with 2 updated bathrooms. Full bathroom, laundry and open space in the basement. Convenient off street parking pad. You don't want to miss this!