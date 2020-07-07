All apartments in Baltimore
1412 BATTERY AVENUE
1412 BATTERY AVENUE

1412 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Lovely 3 story home in the heart of Federal Hills. 4 true above grade bedrooms, 2. 5 baths, wood floors, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, rear mud roof, rear patio and parking pad beyond. Bedrooms are generous size and there are wood floors throughout. 3rd floor had vaulted ceilings and spiral staircase to roof deck with sweeping views of the water and city skyline. Tenants pay $75 flat fee to Cummings & Co. once the lease is accepted. This is per lease not per person. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE have any available units?
1412 BATTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 1412 BATTERY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 BATTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1412 BATTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 BATTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1412 BATTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1412 BATTERY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 BATTERY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1412 BATTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1412 BATTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 BATTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 BATTERY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

