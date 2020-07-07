1412 BATTERY AVENUE

Amenities

Lovely 3 story home in the heart of Federal Hills. 4 true above grade bedrooms, 2. 5 baths, wood floors, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, rear mud roof, rear patio and parking pad beyond. Bedrooms are generous size and there are wood floors throughout. 3rd floor had vaulted ceilings and spiral staircase to roof deck with sweeping views of the water and city skyline. Tenants pay $75 flat fee to Cummings & Co. once the lease is accepted. This is per lease not per person. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.