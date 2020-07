Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated town house in Fed. Hill with 3 BR and 2 Full baths. Minutes from Ravens Stadium, Orioles Park and Inner Harbor. All new SS appliances with washer/dryer conveniently located on first floor. Parking pad in rear for easy parking. Basement great for storage. Application and credit check required for each tenant . No smoking. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.