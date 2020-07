Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming one bedroom apartment, conveniently located near all transportation lines. Just a straight 10-12 minute walk from MICA down W Lafayette Ave. This is a corner lot first floor apartment with easy street access. The apartment was recently renovated and has a large laundry room on site. Secure entrance with a convenient closed doorway for package delivery. $750 (water included)

7 Unit Multi-Family, Off-Street Garage, Newly Remodeled, Walking Distance to MICA