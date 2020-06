Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect rowhome in the heart of Federal Hill! Upgraded rowhome with tons of character, lots of light & a block from Cross Street Market! This home features 2 bedrooms, wood floors, an open floorplan, unique kitchen, rear patio, rear 2nd floor deck, skylight, NEW Central AC, thermal windows. Parking available in the old BOA lot for an additional fee of $75 per month for weekend and evening parking.