135 N POTOMAC STREET
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

135 N POTOMAC STREET

135 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FOR SALE AND FOR RENT- Short-term leases accepted- Spacious and updated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath townhome a block away from Patterson Park featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, crown molding, hardwood floors on the main and upper level, and privately fenced rear brick patio perfect for entertaining or conversion to parking pad all for UNDER 200k. Carpeted basement with high ceilings and renovated half bath could be used as additional bedroom/family room. Storage and laundry in separate basement utility area. Contact John Stockton to schedule a personal showing. Priced to sell and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 N POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
135 N POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 N POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 135 N POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 N POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
135 N POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 N POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 135 N POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 135 N POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 135 N POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 135 N POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 N POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 N POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 135 N POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 135 N POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 135 N POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 135 N POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 N POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.

