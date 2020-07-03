135 N POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

FOR SALE AND FOR RENT- Short-term leases accepted- Spacious and updated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath townhome a block away from Patterson Park featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, crown molding, hardwood floors on the main and upper level, and privately fenced rear brick patio perfect for entertaining or conversion to parking pad all for UNDER 200k. Carpeted basement with high ceilings and renovated half bath could be used as additional bedroom/family room. Storage and laundry in separate basement utility area. Contact John Stockton to schedule a personal showing. Priced to sell and won't last long!