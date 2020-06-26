All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1332 DECATUR STREET

1332 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Decatur Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1332 DECATUR STREET - Welcome Home! This 4-Bedroom/3.5-Bath, 3-Story Townhouse, located in Baltimore, is just the place for you!

Special features include hardwood floors, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, washer/dryer, central air/heat, rooftop deck, surround sound in each room, and a 2 car garage. Close to local shops, restaurants, and parks.

$3,200 - Month
$3,200 - Security Deposit
The Tenant is responsible for $100 Maintenance Deductible.

Pets are permitted with a $500 pet deposit, please ask for further details.

Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.

Don't miss this exceptional rental property!

CALL: Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124

(RLNE4981362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 DECATUR STREET have any available units?
1332 DECATUR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 DECATUR STREET have?
Some of 1332 DECATUR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 DECATUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1332 DECATUR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 DECATUR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 DECATUR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1332 DECATUR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1332 DECATUR STREET offers parking.
Does 1332 DECATUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 DECATUR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 DECATUR STREET have a pool?
No, 1332 DECATUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1332 DECATUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1332 DECATUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 DECATUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 DECATUR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
