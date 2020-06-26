Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1332 DECATUR STREET - Welcome Home! This 4-Bedroom/3.5-Bath, 3-Story Townhouse, located in Baltimore, is just the place for you!



Special features include hardwood floors, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, washer/dryer, central air/heat, rooftop deck, surround sound in each room, and a 2 car garage. Close to local shops, restaurants, and parks.



$3,200 - Month

$3,200 - Security Deposit

The Tenant is responsible for $100 Maintenance Deductible.



Pets are permitted with a $500 pet deposit, please ask for further details.



Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.



Don't miss this exceptional rental property!



CALL: Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124



