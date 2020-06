Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Full of City charm! Recently renovated new cabinets, granite counter tops, flooring and bathroom vanities! 3 large bedrooms each with their own full bath! Main level includes separate dining space, 1/2 bath and spacious living room area. Full unfinished basement allows for plenty of storage and the driveway in the back provides parking for up to 4 cars!