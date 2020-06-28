All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 14 2019

132 W. Barre Street

132 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath on quiet street - Property Id: 147375

Downtown, Federal Hill, Otterbein, Inner Harbor
This neighborhood is extremely safe and friendly!!
This is the best and one of the nicest rentals in Harbor Way

Call or text 410 528 8111 or email junkavore@gmail.com

- Gated off-street parking available!!!

- Easy walking distance to:
Downtown Baltimore Financial District
Federal Hill Restaurants and Nightlife
University of Maryland Hospital & Grad Schools
Inner Harbor Restaurants, Hotels and Attractions
Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards
Legg Mason, IBM, T.Rowe Price, Verizon,

- Quick access to Hwy I-95. I-295
- Walk to the Light Rail & MARC trains
- Beautiful Apartment with new carpets
- Ideal for 2 professionals or students
- Premium Urban Style Condo (2rd floor)
- Modern Kitchen & Upgrade
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Bright, lots of windows & sunlight
- Master Bedroom Suite with His & Her Closets
- Full Bath in Master Bedroom
- Second Bedroom with walk in closet
- Front Loading Full size Washer Dryer
- Dishwasher, Microwave, Ice Maker
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147375p
Property Id 147375

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5092297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 W. Barre Street have any available units?
132 W. Barre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 W. Barre Street have?
Some of 132 W. Barre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 W. Barre Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 W. Barre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 W. Barre Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 W. Barre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 132 W. Barre Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 W. Barre Street offers parking.
Does 132 W. Barre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 W. Barre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 W. Barre Street have a pool?
No, 132 W. Barre Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 W. Barre Street have accessible units?
No, 132 W. Barre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 W. Barre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 W. Barre Street has units with dishwashers.
