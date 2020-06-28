132 W. Barre Street

Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath on quiet street - Property Id: 147375
Downtown, Federal Hill, Otterbein, Inner Harbor
This neighborhood is extremely safe and friendly!!
This is the best and one of the nicest rentals in Harbor Way
Call or text 410 528 8111 or email junkavore@gmail.com
- Gated off-street parking available!!!
- Easy walking distance to:
Downtown Baltimore Financial District
Federal Hill Restaurants and Nightlife
University of Maryland Hospital & Grad Schools
Inner Harbor Restaurants, Hotels and Attractions
Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards
Legg Mason, IBM, T.Rowe Price, Verizon,
- Quick access to Hwy I-95. I-295
- Walk to the Light Rail & MARC trains
- Beautiful Apartment with new carpets
- Ideal for 2 professionals or students
- Premium Urban Style Condo (2rd floor)
- Modern Kitchen & Upgrade
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Bright, lots of windows & sunlight
- Master Bedroom Suite with His & Her Closets
- Full Bath in Master Bedroom
- Second Bedroom with walk in closet
- Front Loading Full size Washer Dryer
- Dishwasher, Microwave, Ice Maker
No Dogs Allowed
