132 W. Barre Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath on quiet street - Property Id: 147375



Downtown, Federal Hill, Otterbein, Inner Harbor

This neighborhood is extremely safe and friendly!!

This is the best and one of the nicest rentals in Harbor Way



Call or text 410 528 8111 or email junkavore@gmail.com



- Gated off-street parking available!!!



- Easy walking distance to:

Downtown Baltimore Financial District

Federal Hill Restaurants and Nightlife

University of Maryland Hospital & Grad Schools

Inner Harbor Restaurants, Hotels and Attractions

Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards

Legg Mason, IBM, T.Rowe Price, Verizon,



- Quick access to Hwy I-95. I-295

- Walk to the Light Rail & MARC trains

- Beautiful Apartment with new carpets

- Ideal for 2 professionals or students

- Premium Urban Style Condo (2rd floor)

- Modern Kitchen & Upgrade

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Bright, lots of windows & sunlight

- Master Bedroom Suite with His & Her Closets

- Full Bath in Master Bedroom

- Second Bedroom with walk in closet

- Front Loading Full size Washer Dryer

- Dishwasher, Microwave, Ice Maker

No Dogs Allowed



