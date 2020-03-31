All apartments in Baltimore
13 South Ellwood Avenue

13 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This polished home, just steps from Patterson Park is ready for you to call home! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this home is perfect for roommates or to accommodate guests. The bathrooms feature marble walk-in showers (one with a tub). Granite counters and stainless steel appliances, along with contemporary fixtures create a welcoming environment for you and your guests. Off street parking and a roof-top deck with views of the park and the Baltimore Skyline are perfect for entertaining. Watch the fireworks from your deck while BBQing, and never have to leave the comfort of home, or lose your parking spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 South Ellwood Avenue have any available units?
13 South Ellwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 South Ellwood Avenue have?
Some of 13 South Ellwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 South Ellwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13 South Ellwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 South Ellwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13 South Ellwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 13 South Ellwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13 South Ellwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13 South Ellwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 South Ellwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 South Ellwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 13 South Ellwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13 South Ellwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13 South Ellwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13 South Ellwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 South Ellwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
