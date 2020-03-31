13 South Ellwood Avenue

Amenities

This polished home, just steps from Patterson Park is ready for you to call home! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this home is perfect for roommates or to accommodate guests. The bathrooms feature marble walk-in showers (one with a tub). Granite counters and stainless steel appliances, along with contemporary fixtures create a welcoming environment for you and your guests. Off street parking and a roof-top deck with views of the park and the Baltimore Skyline are perfect for entertaining. Watch the fireworks from your deck while BBQing, and never have to leave the comfort of home, or lose your parking spot!