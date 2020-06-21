13 S Regester St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom townhome in an upscale neighborhood in the upper fells / Washington hill neighborhood. Contemporary style interior and beautiful finishes. 10 year old home with all of the amenities you could wish for!



Property Highlights:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Gas Fireplace

- Two Balconies

- One Car Garage

- Each bedroom has its own bath!

- Freshly Painted

- New Carpets

- The flooring of the outdoor balconies have also been replaced

- Minutes walk to the Johns Hopkins hospital, Fells Point, Patterson Park



Available NOW!



(RLNE4650753)