13 S Regester St

Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom townhome in an upscale neighborhood in the upper fells / Washington hill neighborhood. Contemporary style interior and beautiful finishes. 10 year old home with all of the amenities you could wish for!
Property Highlights:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Fireplace
- Two Balconies
- One Car Garage
- Each bedroom has its own bath!
- Freshly Painted
- New Carpets
- The flooring of the outdoor balconies have also been replaced
- Minutes walk to the Johns Hopkins hospital, Fells Point, Patterson Park
Available NOW!
(RLNE4650753)