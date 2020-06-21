All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13 S Regester St

13 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom townhome in an upscale neighborhood in the upper fells / Washington hill neighborhood. Contemporary style interior and beautiful finishes. 10 year old home with all of the amenities you could wish for!

Property Highlights:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Fireplace
- Two Balconies
- One Car Garage
- Each bedroom has its own bath!
- Freshly Painted
- New Carpets
- The flooring of the outdoor balconies have also been replaced
- Minutes walk to the Johns Hopkins hospital, Fells Point, Patterson Park

Available NOW!

(RLNE4650753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 S Regester St have any available units?
13 S Regester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 S Regester St have?
Some of 13 S Regester St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 S Regester St currently offering any rent specials?
13 S Regester St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 S Regester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 S Regester St is pet friendly.
Does 13 S Regester St offer parking?
Yes, 13 S Regester St does offer parking.
Does 13 S Regester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 S Regester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 S Regester St have a pool?
No, 13 S Regester St does not have a pool.
Does 13 S Regester St have accessible units?
No, 13 S Regester St does not have accessible units.
Does 13 S Regester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 S Regester St does not have units with dishwashers.
